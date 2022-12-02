Festivus for the Rest of Us

Portland’s Central Eastside ‘70s inspired, all-day cocktail bar and restaurant, Hey Love, hosts a one-night-only tradition to celebrate the Seinfeldian holiday with the airing of grievances, feats of strength and of course, a pole. Starting at 4 pm Wednesday, December 12, Hey Love will feature a DJ set from Chaach playing all 90s NY hip hop and R&B.
A special menu of Jewish-Chinese fusion includes favorites like Soup For You, a giant matzo ball in hot and sour duck broth with shredded roast duck and purple cabbage, and I Was in the Pool! There Was Shrinkage!, a Nathan’s famous all beef kosher wiener wrapped in an egg roll, fried golden and served with sauerkraut and Chinese hot mustard.
There will also be They’re Real…and They’re Spectacular, two sticky hoisin soy glazed flanken (beef ribs) grilled and covered in BBQ sauce and accompanied by oyster sauce-glazed Chinese broccoli and ube steamed rice, and Yada, Yada, Yada, steamed bao buns, sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese sauce, sauerkraut, 1,000 Island dressing and caraway crumble.
Hey Love is in the Jupiter NEXT Hotel, 920 E Burnside. Minors are allowed until 9 pm.