Mikki Gillette’s Feminist Comedy

My Perfectly Valid Objections is Mikki Gillette’s comedy about “dating while trans.” The play depicts a group of trans women navigating the minefield of heterosexual dating. The tart, queer comedy lays out all the arguments against love–both during the dates and in the debriefs the women share–while celebrating its irresistible pull. The site-specific production takes place where so many first dates have: Oblique Coffee Roasters.
The show is being done by Salt and Sage Productions, which has an acclaimed mix of new work and stark stagings of Shakespeare, including, most recently, their repertory productions of Hamlet and Romeo & Juliet. The cast includes Juliet Mylan, Ruby Welch, R. David Wiley and Heath Hyun.
Gillette is a trans woman playwright whose play The Queers enjoyed a sold out run at Fuse Theatre Ensemble last spring. Her show American Girl will premiere at Fuse this coming April and her play Mimetic Desire is scheduled for production by the Pittsburgh Classic Players this spring as well. She was also named at one of Willamette Week’s 25 People Shaping the Arts in Portland.
My Perfectly Valid Objections runs Friday, February 10-Sunday, February 26. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 pm; Sunday at 6 pm. Sliding scale tickets ($5-$15) at salt-and-sage.ticketleap.com. Oblique Coffee is located at 3039 SE Stark St.