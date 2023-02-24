Bluegrass Performance

The Portland FolkMusic Society is proud to present John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Saturday, March 18, 7:30 pm at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St. Together for over 20 years, they have blended original bluegrass songs and instrumentals with Appalachian old-time music for a truly unique sound. Reischman is a master of the mandolin, famed for outstanding tone and taste, and many of his original instrumentals have become popular favorites for sessions and covers. The Jaybirds are simultaneously innovative and unadorned, sophisticated and stripped-down, happily old fashioned and 21st century contemporary. Trish Gagnon is on bass and vocals, Nick Hornbuckle on five-string banjo, Patrick Stauber on guitar and Greg Spatz on fiddle.
Tickets ($12 student/$21 member/$24 general) available at portlandfolkmusic.org/Concerts. Doors open at 7 pm.