Milagro’s Spanish-Language Play

The Northwest’s premiere Latino arts and culture organization, Milagro Theatre, is once again bringing the Spanish-language play with English subtitles, Ardiente Paciencia, to the stage, Friday, March 3-Saturday, March 18. The beloved story of romance and revolution follows the unlikely friendship between a hopeless romantic postman, Mario, and the renowned poet, Pablo Neruda, during the transformative era of 1970s Chile. With Neruda’s mentorship, Mario strives to win the heart of Beatriz Gonzalez, much to the discontent of her mother, local innkeeper Rosa Gonzalez. Through the dazzling poetry of Neruda, against the backdrop of the 1973 Chilean coup d’etat, comes one man’s journey through love and politics.
Longtime Milagro performer and la voz del max, Enrique Andrade, makes his triumphant return to Milagro as Pablo Neruda. New to the Milagro stage are Brandon Guzman as Mario and Roberta Cumbianchera as Beatriz; returning once again is Patricia Alvitez as Rosa. Rounding out the creative team is Julia Rosa Sosa as Director, Megan Wilkerson as Scenic Designer, Loremar Castillo as Costume Designer, Lawrence Siulagi as Sound Designer, Gabriela Portuguez as Intimacy Choreographer and Amanda Dempsey as Stage Manager.
Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm and school matinees are held on Wednesdays. Tickets ($20/$25/$27 students/seniors/adults) available by calling 503.236.7253 or visiting milagro.org. Milagro Theatre is located at 525 SE Stark St.
Photo by Kat Leon