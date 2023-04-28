American Flags Placed on Hawthorne Blvd.

The Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association (HBBA) and Boy Scout Troop 24 will resume their decades-long tradition of placing flags on Hawthorne Blvd. for the holidays this Memorial Day–Monday, May 29.
In recent years, the flags have been vandalized or stolen and last year the two groups made the decision to suspend placement. They hope the resumption of this tradition will be a reminder about what the flag represents–a dedication to democracy, equality and freedom for people to be who they are and want to be. This can be especially challenging when people are struggling to find commonalities as Americans.
Presenting of the American flag will take place at 7:30 am at Dairy Hill Ice Cream, at the corner of SE 36th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd., along with a remembrance of those who have died in service to our country. HBBA and Boy Scout Troop 24 appreciate the support of the community.