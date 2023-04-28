House of Hamill Performs

Portland FolkMusic Society presents Allentown, PA-based House of Hamill Saturday, May 20. The trio consists of husband and wife Brian Buchanan (guitar), Rose Baldino (fiddle) and Caroline Browning (bass). Whether they’re ripping through a set of original jibs and reels, adding lush three-part harmonies to traditional folk ballads, or cracking up an audience with stories from the road, House of Hamill puts on a show that captivates audiences from the very first note.
Their debut album, Wide Awake, full of original compositions, was released in 2016, followed by March Through Storms in 2018. Their latest release, Folk Hero (2021), captures the energy of their live performances with more original compositions, reimagined folk ballads and new songs that showcase their versatility with their signature three-part harmony.
Get your tickets to experience them in person at portlandfolkmusic.org/Concerts. Doors open at 7 pm for the 7:30 pm concert at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St.
House of Hamill by Sarah Snyder