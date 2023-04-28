Laurelhurst Work Parties

The Friends of Laurelhurst Park (FLP) is jumping into spring with their annual sprucing up of the park. They invite anyone interested in joining them for both hands-on work and future planning to attend their monthly meetings, the second Wednesday of the month 9 am-12 pm through October.
Monthly work parties meet at the Ankeny Building, 3600 SE Ankeny St. on the north side of the park. Make sure to bring work gloves and wear work-appropriate shoes/clothes. All tools are supplied. Sign up for email updates by contacting Peggy Glascock at 503.459.9248 or emailing laurelhurst.parkfriends@gmail.com.
FLP extends a big “thank you” to all the volunteers, friends and lovers of Laurelhurst Park for past participation. In addition to all of the gardening TLC that has taken place in the form of pruning, weeding and spreading of mulch, two other park issues were addressed by FLP members Alan Commes and Steve Raynes.
Commes addressed the City Council regarding houseless campers in the vicinity of the park. He also put out feelers relating to the care and rejuvenation of the basketball court in the park annex.
Raynes has been coordinating with forestry staff about tree health and the potential of planting new trees to revitalize this urban forest. It will be imperative that any new trees planted be “climate change friendly” for their long-term success.
FLP’s goals for 2023 include adding new plantings to the east end of the park along SE Cesar Chavez; continuing the removal of ivy, blackberries and other invasives; spreading mulch as appropriate to keep weeds down and preserve moisture; attend to plantings west of the brick stairs similar to the work that was done in 2022 on the east side; and continuing to work with PP&R staff by leading other groups in work party endeavors. Last year, All Saints School students came out for an October work party, planting natives and spreading mulch, and plans are in the works for a similar event this year.