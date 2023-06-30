The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is in the process of making improvements to 82nd Ave., a critical north-south connection and one of Portland’s high-crash corridors. In conjunction with Metro, TriMet and community partners, PBOT is hosting workshops focused on the Civic Corridor Investment Strategy.
At the end of June, the workshop focused on the North District of the corridor. The Central District will be the focus of the Thursday, July 20 workshop, tentatively taking place at the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 8188 SE Division St., 5-7 pm. Saturday, July 29, 11 am-1 pm the South District workshop will take place at Collective Oregon Eateries (CORE), 3612 SE 82nd Ave.
The workshops offer a deeper dive into the transportation issues and opportunities along 82nd Ave. Participants will have the opportunity to circulate among a variety of stations and to learn more about ideas to improve the environment for walking, transit, biking, street trees and safety in general along 82nd Ave. There will also be an opportunity to provide input on the ideas for the Civic Corridor Investment Strategy.
Workshops are in-person and open to the public. Translation service and refreshments will be provided. Attendees can come and go as they please; stay just a few minutes and take in an overview or stay for the full two hours of each workshop.
Additional information and details about the project at bit.ly/Better82ndAve. You can also sign up to receive email updates.
Questions can be directed to the PBOT Project Team at 82ndavenue@portlandoregon.gov or 503.865.8282.
Building a Better 82nd
