PWB Hydrate for Health

The Portland Water Bureau and Multnomah County’s REACH (Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health) Program have teamed up to focus on water as a central part of a healthy lifestyle. Their shared common mission, wanting Portlanders to live vibrant, healthy lives, starts with water. Staying properly hydrated is the key to a healthy lifestyle and, with many options of what to drink throughout the day, the program offers ways to get started.
Drink local
Portland’s primary water source is the Bull Run Watershed, high up in the hills around Mt. Hood. Straight from the mountain to your tap, some of the best drinking water on Earth can be found right here in your home. It is just one of the many things that makes our region so special and is both more economical and easier to access than buying bottled water.
Start small
It can seem like hard work to stay hydrated, especially when you’re busy and as summer temperatures heat up. If you’re struggling to drink enough water, try drinking a cup when you wake up, then having another whenever you eat a meal or a snack. By the end of the day, you’ll be on track to have enough water to allow your body to thrive.
Get a reusable bottle
We all want to do right by Mother Earth, so start reducing waste by ditching the plastic single-use water bottles. They’ll likely end up in a landfill or the ocean so put an end to that by keeping a good, reusable bottle by your side.
Water before caffeine
No one is suggesting that you give up your favorite energy drink, coffee or tea, but before you enjoy that, have a glass of water. Water gives your body and mind the energy it needs without the crash or calories of some other options.
Give it a kick
There are many ways to make your water more interesting and desirable. Squeeze in some fresh lemon or lime juice. Infuse it with cucumber. Add a sprinkle of salt. Taking your water up a notch is simple and helps your body retain valuable electrolytes.