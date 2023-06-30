In her fourth solo exhibition, Cosmic Shake, Dan Lam proudly showcases another stunning collection of new works at Portland gallery Chefas Projects. This time around, she’s elevated the bar to new heights exploring and creating new shapes and textures. Culminating her artistic expression, Lam’s launched a refreshing new, bold visual language and pushed her personal boundaries to the outer limits.
“Through this exhibition, I am delving into my complete visual vocabulary while also enhancing it. This exhibition provides me with the opportunity to express my artistic language fully, which I haven’t been able to do before. My aim is to continuously push the limits of my creativity and explore the endless possibilities,” says Lam.
Stephanie Chefas, owner of the gallery, says, “Dan Lam walks the line between numerous dichotomies to uncover new modes of expression. Compelled by these seemingly disparate juxtapositions, the viewer is overcome with a range of complex emotions and creative ideas.”
Visit Chefas Projects, 134 SE Taylor St., Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 pm, Friday, July 7-Saturday, August 5. RSVP for the July 7 opening reception (5-8 pm) to info@maximuscommuncations.com.
Dan Lam’s Cosmic Shake
