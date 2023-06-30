July Shows at Alberta Rose

Alberta Rose is a Portland staple for offering a regular line up full of shows. Here’s a look at just a few of those happening in July.
Hawaiian singer-songwriter John Cruze is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his album Acoustic Soul and will be joined by special guest Johnny Helm Wednesday, July 12, 8 pm. His rich storytelling through songs that range from Hawaiian to blues, folk, R&B and more, engages audiences. His captivating guitar playing, soulful vocals and a compassionate, genuine heart make Cruze one of Hawaii’s most beloved artists. Tickets $30 advance, $35 at the door.
Australian singer, songwriter and one-of-a-kind virtuoso Daniel Champagne is bringing his tour back to America and will be joined by Portland’s own guitar wizard, Amber Russell, for his Thursday, July 20 show. A relentless performer, this is one of 50 shows he’ll be playing at familiar and new venues over the next few months. Tickets for the 8 pm performance are $22 advance, $26 at the door.
Albert Lee has played with everyone from Jerry Lee Lewis to Eric Clapton to Emmylou Harris. He was a member of The Crickets in the post-Buddy Holly era and forged an impressive solo career along the way. Don’t miss the man known as “Mr. Telecaster” at his Friday, July 21, 8 pm performance. Tickets to see one of the legendary guitarists of rock and roll, rockabilly and country music are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Legendary guitarist Greg Howe stops at Alberta Rose Sunday, July 30, 8 pm as part of his “Lost and Found” North American tour. His touring band features renowned bassist Stu Hamm and drummer Joel Taylor. Local guitar hero Jennifer Batten, who toured with Michael Jackson, opens the show with a one-woman, multimedia, guitar-shredding experience. Tickets for the show are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Minors are allowed at these shows when accompanied by a parent or guardian. To purchase advance tickets and to see what other shows are playing this month, visit albertarosetheatre.com.
Photo: legendary guitarist Greg Howe