Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) Free Lunch + Play returns this summer. The program is a partnership with Portland Public Schools, Parkrose School District, Centennial School District and David Douglas School District and will serve up to 50,000 free, healthy lunches to children in parks and three East Portland apartment complexes this summer.
Over 50 percent of young Portlanders qualify for free and reduced lunches during the school year and the Free Lunch + Play program aims to support families during the summer school break with nutritious meals and recreational activities. Lunches are accompanied by play activities that include sports, games, arts, crafts, music and more. Lunches will be served at 29 sites across the city, including Mobile Lunch + Play sites.
The Mobile Lunch + Play Program brings the Free Lunch + Play experience to children two times per week in East Portland park-deficient areas. The program will travel to five locations-four apartment complexes and one park.
Free Lunch + Play operates Monday-Friday, 10 am-2 pm with the exception of Tuesday, July 4, through August 18 or August 25, depending on the site. Mobile Lunch + Play’s days vary depending on the location and is also closed Tuesday, July 4. Access the full listing of locations and details on dates at portland.gov/parks/freelunch.
The “play” part of the program involves 24 program partners, including Multnomah County Library, Portland Opera, Rose City Rollers, SoundsTruck NW, Friends of Baseball, SMART Reading, Exploratory Nature Walks and more. Dates, times and locations for the play opportunities can be found at the above website as well.
Free meals are given to those 18 and under; adults can buy a lunch on-site with $5 cash (no debit or credit cards).
PP&R Summer Free For All Lunch + Play
