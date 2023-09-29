Business Association Notes – October 2023

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The 8th Annual Around the World in 82 Dishes, a three-weekend event, kicks off Saturday, October 21, 11 am with a 5k run/walk sponsored by Oregon Walks on the Springwater Trail. The run will start and stop at the Springwater Cart Park, 8225 SE 82nd Ave. For details go to 82dishes.com.
We also still have a few beautiful rose bushes for the Avenue. If you have a location, please contact us at 82ndaveba@gmail.com.
Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
Foster is embracing the changing season, and we’re looking forward to a couple fall events at local businesses. Dye Dye My Darling Salon (6340 SE Foster Rd.) is hosting their Third Annual Halloween Party Saturday, October 7, 1-6 pm. In addition to raising funds for Glencoe Elementary GSA Program, there will be karaoke, costume contests, prizes, a raffle and drinks from neighboring Unlimited IPA.
Saturday, October 21, 2-8 pm, Wild Mountain Wax (6416 SE Foster Rd.) will be hosting their Autumn Sip & Shop and Halloween Scavenger hunt that will take participants to several Foster Rd. businesses as they earn prizes. Learn more about both of these and future events at fosterarea.com/events. As always, reach out to fosterarea@gmail.com to get involved with the Foster Area Business Association.
Hawthorne Blvd. Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
It’s October and the feel and scent of holidays is in the air! In addition to Halloween, Thanksgiving, special holiday events and lighting, you are invited to the Holiday Celebration on Sunday, December 3 at Rivermark Credit Union’s (2537 SE Hawthorne Blvd.) parking lot, which will have more fun and activities than in past years! Starting at 2 pm, with the tree-lighting at 5 pm, there will be music, ornament-making, holiday gift ideas, Santa and more!
The PARK(ing) event on SE 37th Ave. in parking spaces and a portion of the street near The Bagdad, Echo Theater and 37th Street Salon was fun and well attended as the day went on. Thank you to all three businesses for sharing their street and parking spaces so neighbors and others could see what a plaza might be like and to look over HBBA’s opportunity to manifest a kiosk somewhere in the District.
We welcome your ideas; contact Administrator@hawthorneblvd.com.