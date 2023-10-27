Medicare Open Enrollment and Free Counseling

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, known as the “Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan annual election period,” “annual enrollment period” or “AEP” began mid-October and runs through Thursday, December 7. During this enrollment period, people with Medicare have the opportunity to make changes to their health plan or prescription drug plan, choose a Medicare Advantage plan or return to Original Medicare (also known as Medicare Part A and Part B).
Medicare health and drug insurance plans can change their costs and offerings every year. A person’s individual health needs can change each year as well. Now is the time for Medicare beneficiaries to review their coverage options and make a choice that best meets their needs, but knowing where to start can be tough.
Medicare beneficiaries should pay close attention to their “Plan Annual Notice of Change” packet, which recipients should have received from their current plan earlier this fall. This packet contains specific information about any changes in coverage, costs or participating providers that will go into effect January 1, 2024.
Medicare participants can make plan changes by calling 1.800.MEDICARE, and they can compare options and enroll in plans online at medicare.gov. Additionally, the Oregon State Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) office creates a guide to Medicare plans available in Oregon, which is available at shiba.oregon.gov.
The Multnomah County SHIBA program provides one-on-one counseling to help consumers understand their plan changes, identify important issues and compare their current coverage with the Medicare plans available in 2024. This assistance is free, unbiased and available to anyone on Medicare regardless of their income.
“SHIBA is so valuable to our community,” said John Henry Crippen, the Multnomah County SHIBA program supervisor. “When people needing help with Medicare get connected to the SHIBA program, they are so relieved to discover that there are free, unbiased experts in their corner.”
Choosing Medicare coverage is very individual, and everyone approaches it differently. Some basic questions to ask include does the plan cover my prescriptions?; does the plan cover the doctors I want to see?; and can I afford the costs associated with the plan? SHIBA Medicare counselors are available to assist with answering these questions and to help find a plan that meets a person’s needs at the most affordable cost.
The SHIBA Program began providing Medicare Open Enrollment assistance in person at numerous different sites throughout the community beginning in October. One-on-one counseling sessions are also available; call 503.988.3646 to schedule an appointment. Additionally, SHIBA offers a video that covers Medicare eligibility and enrollment; Parts A, B, C and D; covered services; Medicare insurance policies; and problem resolution. Watch the video at youtube.com/watch?v=8vpUuF1Bxt8.
A SHIBA appointment is not required for making plan changes during Open Enrollment.
