The Road to Recovery: How Chiropractic Care, Acupuncture and Massage Can Help After an Accident

Auto accidents can be traumatizing experiences, leaving victims with physical and emotional damage that may linger long after the collision. While immediate medical attention is crucial for addressing acute injuries, many accident victims struggle with chronic pain, stiffness and PTSD issues in the aftermath.
Fortunately, chiropractic care, acupuncture and massage are all excellent therapies to help alleviate post-accident symptoms and promote overall healing. In this article, we will explore how these holistic approaches to health and wellness can be valuable components of recovery after an auto accident.
In Oregon, all auto-insurance carries a $15,000 benefit for everyone involved in an accident, regardless of fault. This money can be used to access chiropractic care and acupuncture without any referral required and those providers can refer for massage therapy services. To use this benefit, a medical claim must be opened with the insurance company by contacting an adjuster. With an open claim, clinics will bill the auto insurance directly.
Chiropractic care focuses on diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal disorders, particularly those related to the spine. After an auto accident, it’s not uncommon for individuals to experience neck and back pain due to whiplash, spasmed muscles and misaligned vertebrae. Chiropractors are specially trained to evaluate and adjust the spine, aiming to restore proper alignment and function. Chiropractic care can help after an auto accident in a number of ways.
Pain Management
Chiropractic adjustments often provide immediate pain relief by releasing pressure on nerves and reducing inflammation. This can be particularly beneficial for those with whiplash injuries, which often lead to neck and upper back discomfort.
Promotes Healing
By properly aligning the spine, chiropractic adjustments facilitate the body’s natural healing process. This includes reducing inflammation and improving blood flow. Proper blood flow brings essential nutrients to injured tissues, accelerating recovery.
Non-Invasive Approach
Chiropractic care offers a non-invasive alternative to surgery or long-term medication use. This allows patients to avoid potential side effects and downtime associated with recovery from more invasive therapies or pharmaceutical treatments.
Prevents Chronic Issues
Addressing these painful conditions early can prevent the development of chronic conditions that may arise if these issues are left untreated.
Acupuncture is a natural therapy using the insertion of tiny, sterile needles into areas that improve blood circulation, promote relaxation and reduce pain. After an auto accident, acupuncture is a valuable therapy to improve healing times and calm the nervous system. Acupuncture can benefit accident survivors in three ways.
Pain Relief
Acupuncture is effective in relieving both acute and chronic pain by calming the nervous system and triggering the release of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers. This helps alleviate pain from injuries sustained during the accident.
Stress Reduction
Auto accidents are emotionally distressing, leading to symptoms that can include insomnia, anxiety and other PTSD-like symptoms. Most people find acupuncture to be a surprisingly relaxing therapy. It should be performed in a well-designed clinic that is warm, quiet and provides an excellent environment for deep relaxation.
Improved Circulation
Acupuncture enhances blood circulation to damaged tissues, promoting healing and reducing inflammation. It is often a pain-free therapy allowing access to damaged tissue that is otherwise too sensitive to be worked on directly.
Massage therapy is a hands-on approach to healing that involves manipulating soft tissues, such as muscles and tendons, to promote relaxation and reduce pain. After an auto accident, massage therapy can play a crucial role in recovery by addressing various physical and emotional symptoms.
Muscle Tension Release
The force of an impact during an auto accident can cause muscles to tighten and spasm. Massage therapy helps relax tense muscles and reduces the pain associated with muscle spasms.
Increased Flexibility
Through gentle stretching and manipulation, massage therapy can improve joint flexibility and range of motion, making it easier for patients to regain mobility.
Stress Reduction
The calming nature of massage therapy alleviates stress, anxiety and depression, common psychological reactions to auto accidents.
Enhanced Circulation
Like acupuncture, massage therapy increases blood flow to injured areas, helping to speed up the body’s natural healing process and reduce inflammation.
Scar Tissue Management
Massage therapy can also assist in breaking down and reducing the formation of scar tissue, which may develop after an accident.
Auto accidents can leave lasting physical and emotional scars, but chiropractic care, acupuncture and massage therapy offer excellent tools for recovery. These holistic approaches address a range of issues, from pain management to emotional well-being, by promoting healing, restoring balance and reducing stress. If you’ve been involved in an auto accident, consider incorporating these alternative therapies into your recovery plan.
Consult with healthcare professionals experienced in these fields to determine the most appropriate treatment approach for your specific needs. With their guidance, you can embark on the road to recovery and regain your physical and emotional well-being.
Oliver Leonetti L.Ac.
Inner Gate Health & Wellness
Oliver@innergatepdx.com
InnerGatePDX.com