Now through Sunday, December 31, two of the five SmartPark garages the city of Portland owns downtown will offer free Saturday and Sunday parking. The two garages are located at SW 4th Ave. and Yamhill St. and SW 10th Ave. and Yamhill St. The move is part of the comprehensive effort by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and the City of Portland to support downtown businesses during the holiday season.
Public Works Commissioner Mingus Mapps wants the public to know, “Downtown is open for business, and PBOT is doing its part to support the heart of our city. SmartPark garages are a vital service for Portlanders and visitors wanting to dine, shop or recreate downtown. This promotion is another step to help bring Portlanders back downtown and is an investment in the future use of these garages.”
New enhanced security services have been implemented, resulting in a significant decrease in car prowls in PBOT’s SmartPark garages. Additionally, the garages are cleaned by a five-person team from PBOT’s Maintenance Operations, regularly pressure washing and hose flushing the garage exteriors. The same team is also assigned to ongoing graffiti removal downtown and across the city. SmartPark garage contractor SP+ regularly cleans the interior of the garages.
“The garages are safer and cleaner, and PBOT staff are working hard every day to help make downtown clean, safe and accessible,” said Transportation Director Millicent Williams. “We want Portlanders to come and see for themselves the critical work PBOT is doing as a part of downtown’s recovery.”
Free Weekend Parking in Downtown Garages
