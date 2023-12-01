Low Inventory Prompts Furniture Bank to Reduce Donation Fees

Community Warehouse, the only nonprofit furniture bank serving the tri-county area, is experiencing a seasonal slowdown of donations. In response, they are hoping to incentivize furniture donations by offering donation pickups starting at just $20 through December 31.
Winter’s cold and rain tend to make it less likely for people to transport bulky furniture and home goods to Community Warehouse’s donation sites; however, the nonprofit’s clients continue to need items—approximately 20 couches and 40 mattresses each day. In addition, a variety of other furniture and household items such as dressers, chairs, linens, lamps, pots, pans and silverware are in demand.
Community Warehouse relies completely on donations to help furnish the homes of neighbors overcoming adversity. When they are short on inventory, local families experience prolonged periods of unstable living conditions. Case manager Marquea, who frequently brings clients to the furniture bank, describes the impact of Community Warehouse saying, “the difference between sleeping on the floor and having a bed. You’re going to get such a better night’s sleep if you’re in a bed. Your body and mind are going to be so much stronger.”
Families and individuals are referred to Community Warehouse from more than 150 partner agencies, including Catholic Charities, Central City Concern, Lifeworks NW, NARA, Path Home and Transition Projects, as well as school districts, health clinics and faith organizations.
Donations are inspected to ensure that they are home-ready. General donation guidelines include that they are safe, clean and functional; they are in ready-to-use condition with all parts assembled; they come from non-smoking homes; and that upholstered items and mattresses are free of stains, rips, odors and pet hair. Community Warehouse takes their mission very seriously and strives to provide the best for those who need it most.
People with items to donate and would like to schedule a pick up can start by going to Community Warehouse’s website, communitywarehouse.org, and entering their zip code to verify they are within the service area. Community Warehouse requests that pictures of the items to be picked up are submitted if possible as well.
While it costs Community Warehouse an average of $130 per hour to cover the cost of pick-up drivers and operation of the trucks, through the end of the year, people can pay just $20 to have their items picked up. If people have the ability to pay more, there is an option to add on an additional $20-$200 donation.
Pickups are scheduled when a truck is in the area, usually one to two weeks out. All items must be at ground level, whether inside, in a garage or a parking space. Items left outdoors must be in a clean and dry location. Donations must be accessible by five steps or fewer; donations on upper floor levels must be elevator accessible. Small items should be placed in a box or bag. Donations can also be dropped off at the three Community Warehouse locations, listed on their website.
Low Inventory Prompts Furniture Bank to Reduce Donation Fees
Community Warehouse, the only nonprofit furniture bank serving the tri-county area, is experiencing a seasonal slowdown of donations. In response, they are hoping to incentivize furniture donations by offering donation pickups starting at just $20 through December 31.