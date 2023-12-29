DeNicola’s Authentic Italian, 3520 SE Powell Blvd., is holding a fundraiser for Artichoke Music with live music from Woodlander 6-8 pm Wednesday, January 10. A portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to the organization.
Woodlander is a trio of musicians who have played together since the 1970s in a popular Northwest rock/country/bluegrass band called Wheatfield, which was recently inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. The acoustic Americana trio performs on a variety of instruments, with a strong tilt towards original songs and a well-developed talent for entertaining audiences.
Woodlander consists of Kerry Canfield (upright bass and accordion), Paul Douglas (guitar, fiddle and harmonica) and Will Hobbs (guitar, mandolin, harmonica and flute). With three singers and multi-instrumentalists, expect many three part harmonies, along with various combinations of instrumentation and musical influences.
Fundraiser For Artichoke Music
