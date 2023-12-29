PAM CUT//Center for an Untold Tomorrow is excited to welcome one of the greatest living costume designers of our time for one night only to the Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St. In conjunction with Africa Fashion, PAM CUT will host living legend and Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter as part of Carte Blanche, the quarterly series giving polymath artists free rein to do what they want to do and share something new.
Attend the conversation with Carter and Amy Dotson, Director of PAM CUT and the Portland Art Museum’s Curator of Film & New Media, Friday, January 12, 6 pm. Carter will reflect on her career, Afrofuturism and her latest book, The Art of Ruth Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther. The Carte Blanche weekend also includes screenings of Carter’s ground breaking work in the Black Panther, as well as a preview screening and Portland premiere of Sundance 2023 sensation, Bravo, Burkina! by writer-director and fashion designer Walé Oyéjidé.
Tickets for all three Carte Blanche weekend events available at tomorrowtheater.org.
Carte Blanche Welcomes Ruth Carter
PAM CUT//Center for an Untold Tomorrow is excited to welcome one of the greatest living costume designers of our time for one night only to the Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St. In conjunction with Africa Fashion, PAM CUT will host living legend and Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter as part of Carte Blanche, the quarterly series giving polymath artists free rein to do what they want to do and share something new.