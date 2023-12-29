OMSI After Dark and 2 Towns Ciderhouse are proud to present CiderFest, a cider-tasting experience featuring Oregon’s top cideries Wednesday, January 17, 7-11 pm. Drink up, toast the local cider scene and explore the science that goes into crafting cider.
OMSI After Dark is for the 21-and-over only crowd, where attendees can drink and roam the museum without any children around. There will be science demos (cider pressing and cider goggles to experience how vision changes under the influence of alcohol), performances, DJs and artisan food and beverage vendors. The exhibit Orcas: Our Shared Future follows the currents of ecological activism, popular culture and Indigenous beliefs to gain a new appreciation of these sophisticated animals, long feared in Western cultures as “Killer Whales” (exhibit closes at 10:15 pm). Explore how animals use tough armor, powerful venom and poison, sneaky camouflage and mimicry, and stunning speed and sound to fend off, evade and trick predators in Staying Alive: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom. There are also timed activities in the Empirical and Planetarium theaters, Turbine Hall and the OMSI photo booth.
Tasting packages ($50 includes all activities, 10 tasting tickets and commemorative glass) and non-tasting packages ($25 includes all activities except cider tastings and commemorative glass) are available at omsi.edu. OMSI members receive a 15 percent discount. OMSI is located at 1945 SE Water Ave.
OMSI After Dark
