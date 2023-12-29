Montavilla Jazz Festival Accepting Submissions

Montavilla Jazz is officially accepting submissions for 2024 festival acts. To launch their second decade, the organization developed a new artist-driven curation model that invites musicians to submit proposals for review by a panel of their peers. Montavilla Jazz will then base programming on recommendations from the panel of Portland-area musicians with an array of jazz and jazz-related practices. The panel review process is designed to prioritize creative presentations of original jazz music with strong local ties as well as celebrate a broad spectrum of what jazz means today.
2024 Festival Artist submissions are open until 11:59 pm Wednesday, January 31. Submission details can be found at montavillajazz.org/artist-submissions. Applicants will be notified of the results of the Panel Review Process and subsequent artist selections no later than March 29. The lineup for the 11th Annual Montavilla Jazz Festival, running August 30-September 1 at venues across the city, will be announced May 20.
Prior to this, festival programming was curated solely by Montavilla Jazz artistic and executive leadership. By actively soliciting submissions and inviting a panel to review them, Montavilla Jazz hopes to expand the festival’s palette and find new ways for audiences to engage with local, original jazz music.
