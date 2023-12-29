The Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble (PJCE) has two full album releases to start the new year. The first, from veteran pianist George Colligan, is a stunning collection of songs that capture the essence of America’s first Black poet, Phyllis Wheatley. The Phyllis Wheatley Project includes a talented ensemble of musicians (most of whom were once students of Colligan) including vocalist Zyanna, trumpeter Noah Simpson, bassist Garrett Baxter and drummer Dominick Branch. With Colligan, they bring this exciting project to life with passion and conviction.
She Sleeps, She Wakes, from Adriana Wagner, was born from perspectives of heartbreak, struggle, perseverance and resilience. “She sleeps” represents the peace of slumber and unfiltered creativity drawn from the subconsciousness. “She wakes” is the realization of these visions into the living world. Wagner, an up-and-coming trombonist and composer, is joined by Matt Sazima (piano and vibraphone), Garret Baxter (bass) and Domo Branch (drums).
More information and links to purchase both albums at pjce.org.
PJCE Double Album Release
