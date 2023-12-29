Urban League Election Education Events

The Urban League of Portland is excited about the 2024 Oregon Elections and plans to host virtual Meet the Candidate Forums to help create an informed voting public. The organization works to protect the right to vote for all Americans, regardless of their racial, gender, ethnic or socioeconomic background, and aims to increase voter engagement and knowledge for the May elections and Election Day, November 5.
It is important for Oregon voters to be informed and these events give voters an opportunity to hear from the candidates listed on their ballots. Conversely, candidates need to hear from voters; what issues are most important to them and what they care about.
During the Meet the Candidate Forums, the Urban League of Portland will ask candidates questions related to issues that are impacting the community. They are requesting that people submit questions so they are able to ask the candidates questions that come directly from the community. If you would like to submit questions for the Urban League of Portland’s Meet the Candidate Forums, please complete the form at bit.ly/3TxVgnU.
Those who are running for office also have an opportunity to participate in these Forums. Candidates may fill out a Candidate Participation Form, found at bit.ly/47VJpnP. The Urban League of Portland is a (c)3 organization and only endorses ballot measures; they do not endorse candidates.
In addition to Meet the Candidate Forums, the Urban League of Portland is also offering a Reclaim Your Vote series of virtual hours to help prepare people for the 2024 election. During these monthly events, the Urban League of Portland will share information about new voter registration, maintaining current voter registration and the City of Portland’s New Electoral System—Rank Choice Voting—which goes into effect for the 2024 Election. The first Reclaim Your Vote event takes place Wednesday, January 3, 6-7 pm. For a full listing of dates and to register to attend, visit ulpdx.org/ReclaimYourVote2024.
Urban League Election Education Events
