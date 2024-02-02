Portlanders now have a new and improved online system for reporting campsites that eliminates the need for people to log in. The new form improves accessibility for all community members, ensures the necessary information is collected that city staff and contractors need to respond and efficiently notifies the various city departments who play a role in assessing and addressing campsite-related issues.
The new form features improved location reporting, user-friendly questions and an optional email confirmation. Soon, the new form will also allow community members to report campsite-related vehicles as well. Currently the reporting of campsite-related vehicles requires completing a separate abandoned vehicle report.
While the reporting form is and will continue to be available through PDXReporter.org, community members are encouraged to use the new form found at portland.gov/report/campsite instead as it eliminates the need to log in. The new form, launched in December, was developed by the Homelessness & Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program (IRP), PDX 311 and Bureau of Technology Services staff. It has already proven to be a more effective and comprehensive way to report campsite-related issues to city staff in the short time that it has been in use.
The IRP team thanks the public for their continued reports about campsites on public property. IRP works with partners to help minimize the impacts of unsanctioned camping, removing campsites that pose the highest risk and uses the information they receive from the public to deploy resources and outreach in places where people are living unsheltered.
New Campsite Reporting Website Eliminates Log In Requirement
