The first Saturday in April at Alberta Rose Theatre celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month with the 17th Annual Billie Holiday Tribute Night, and her 109th birthday. This year’s event is curated and emceed by Marcia Hocker and brings together musicians of many genres to pay tribute to one of the greatest jazz singers and songwriters of our time. Holiday, also known as “Lady Day,” was admired all over the world for her deeply personal and intimate approach to singing.
The show features Nafisaria Mathews, Jessie Marquez, Shelly Ruldoph, Marcia Hocker, Marilyn Keller and Lenanne Sylvester Miller. Tickets ($25 + fees) available for either in-personal general admission or live stream. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Siren Nation and KBOO Community Radio.
Tuesday, April 9 brings Ruthie Foster, four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, to the stage. She mixes a wide palette of American song forms, from gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul, and draws influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin. Foster has developed a sound that is unable to be contained within a single genre with a uniqueness that echoes a common theme in her life and career—marching to the beat of her own drum. Tickets are $39 advance, $49 at the door, $59 preferred seating.
The final Friday of the month has Willy Porter with special guest Portland singer-songwriter Clara Barker opening the show. Porter found what he loved to do at an early age and has been expanding and developing his work for 30 years, stretching the form of what his own music can be. His guitar-driven live shows offer grit, soul, silence and muscle as his voice blends and fuses with his fret work. $25 advance tickets or $30 at the door.
Find additional information about these shows and the full month’s lineup at albertarosetheatre.com. Alberta Rose is located at 3000 NE Alberta St.
April Alberta Rose Shows
The first Saturday in April at Alberta Rose Theatre celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month with the 17th Annual Billie Holiday Tribute Night, and her 109th birthday. This year’s event is curated and emceed by Marcia Hocker and brings together musicians of many genres to pay tribute to one of the greatest jazz singers and songwriters of our time. Holiday, also known as “Lady Day,” was admired all over the world for her deeply personal and intimate approach to singing.