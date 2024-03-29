The Portland FolkMusic Society is proud to present Cary Morin in concert Saturday, April 20 at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St. International touring artist Morin is a Crow tribal member with Assinboine Sioux and Black heritage. His songwriting has been described as roots-infused Native Americana with hints of bluegrass, folk, blues and rock. Skillful acoustic guitar work combined with a warm worldly-experienced voice captivates audiences.
Described as “one of the best acoustic pickers on the scene today,” Morin brings together the great musical traditions of America like no other. His deft fingerstyle guitar and vocals alternately convey melodic elation and gritty world-weariness. Adding to his many awards, in 2019, Morin took home an Indigenous Music Award for Best Blues CD for the second time, was named Telluride Blues and Brews Blues Champion and won a Telly bronze award for this music video “When I Rise.”
Tickets ($12-$24) at portlandfolkmusic.org/concerts and at the door ($14-$27). Children under 12 are free. Doors open at 7 pm for the 7:30 pm show.
Cary Morin in Concert
