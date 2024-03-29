The Tabor Challenge 5k trail race is celebrating 10 years of running through Mt. Tabor Park with this year’s event Saturday, April 13. The setting takes runners through the winding, forested trails that circumnavigate the dormant volcano with sweeping views of Portland.
The all ages, all levels race is a fundraiser for the LTJG Thomas J Cameron collegiate scholarships offered to two graduating seniors of Cleveland High School. Race funds also contribute to the upkeep of the field house at Cleveland’s community field.
To truly solidify the “Portland Proud” atmosphere, there are Secret Aardvark Hot Sauce finisher trophies for the first 24 participants to cross the finish line. Racers gather to celebrate over pizza, Migration beer and Happy Mountain kombucha.
There’s also a newer event for the younger crowd. The Tabor Trot is open to kiddos of any age that are interested in running/walking/crawling a .1 mile dash toward snacks. They’ll even receive their very own Tabor Challenge Race Bib.
Register ($20-$100) in advance at taborchallenge.com or the day of the race. Dogs and strollers are allowed; however, the course does have narrow trails and stairs. The race kicks off promptly at 10 am.
Tabor Challenge Trail Race
