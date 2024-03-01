Imago’s Port Authority

Port Authority by Conor McPherson and directed by Jerry Mouawad plays at Imago Theatre (17 SE 8th Ave.) Friday, March 8-Sunday, March 24. In the fourth McPherson play Mouawad has directed, a woven work of thought-provoking stories follows the passages of life for three Irishmen at different stages of life.
Kevin’s crushing on a new roommate whose eyes are directed elsewhere. Dermot’s recounting a cocaine-fueled revel that may land him a life-changing job. And Joe’s stuck in a senior center where a package in the mail becomes a guarded, then treasured, possession. So what do they have in common?
As with McPherson’s other works, The Birds, Shining City and The Seafarer, this 90-minute work is all monologues. He’s a master storyteller able to find humor, pathos and interconnections in the most unexpected places. The characters emerge as a collective Everyman, all searching for love, all the stars of their own tragic comedies and all with a story to tell.
Starring Tory Mitchell, Matt Sunderland and John Mikhail Duggan, the show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets, $23, at imagotheatre.org.
Port Authority
