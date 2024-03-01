The 34th annual Buckman Art Show and Sell will be held Saturday, March 9, 10 am-5 pm at Buckman Elementary, 320 SE 16th Ave. Over 100 local Portland artists will be participating, offering works from ceramics to illustrations to clothing and more. Additionally, Buckman student and alumni art will be available.
Coffee and food trucks will be on premise to satisfy your cravings while you shop. A community art project will be available, along with face-painting and fairy hair.
The event is a fundraiser to support arts education at Buckman; a suggested $5 donation can be paid at the door. Visit buckmanartshow.weebly.com for more details.
