Laurelhurst Work Parties

As spring approaches, plans for the annual, seasonal volunteer work parties at Laurelhurst Park are in the works. This marks the 20th year Friends of Laurelhurst Park have been volunteering to maintain the health of this beautiful gathering place and to support Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) staff. The historic park has diverse plantings that need pruning, mulching and weeding annually so there is always plenty to do. In the late winter and early spring the group also puts in new shrubs and perennials while the soil is moist.
PP&R staff provide project support and guidance and are “fun to work with,” say Friends of Laurelhurst Park. The work parties attract volunteers from around the city, as well as new and longtime neighborhood residents. The ever-evolving group welcomes new faces to join in to support this special place in SE.
Work parties are held the second Wednesday of the month, 9 am-noon, April through October. Volunteers meet at the blue-green PP&R building, 3600 SE Ankeny St., on the north side of the park. Make sure to bring work gloves and wear work shoes/clothes. All tools are supplied.
To get on the mailing list to receive information and updates, or for questions, email laurelhurst.parkfriends@gmail.com or call Peggy Glascock at 503.459.9248.
Friends of Laurelhurst Park working together pruning, weeding and mulching to spruce up the park.