Volunteer for Earth Day with SOLVE

SOLVE, a statewide non-profit organization that brings people together to improve the environment and build a legacy of stewardship, celebrates Earth Day with The Oregon Spring Cleanup April 13-22. They invite families, community members, neighborhood associations and environmental enthusiasts to engage in their environmentally conscious event series.
Participants are invited to join SOLVE, event leaders and partners from across the Pacific Northwest in a collective celebration of Earth Day. There are a variety of events throughout Oregon and SW Washington, with two inner SE Portland opportunities to contribute to the enhancement of our shared surroundings.
Thursday, April 18, 9-11 am, meet at Powell Park, 2500 SE Powell Blvd., for “Celebrate Earth Day: Make Mother Nature Proud!” There will be a Spanish speaker present at the event for translations and the area is accessible for folks with mobility concerns. There are no public restrooms available. The area is serviced by TriMet bus lines 6, 9, 10 and 45 and for those driving, street parking is available.
Saturday, April 20, 10 am-12 pm, “Lend a Hand, Clean the Land!” will meet at Buckman Elementary, 320 SE 16th Ave., under the covered basketball courts. Street parking is available and TriMet bus lines 15 and 70 run nearby. The area is accessible for folks with mobility concerns. There are no public restrooms at this site.
For both events, participants should wear closed-toed shoes and weather-appropriate clothing, utilizing a backpack for hands-free convenience and resuable water bottle for hydration. People are welcome to bring their personal tools if available. SOLVE will provide trash grabbers, trash bags, work gloves and high-vis vests. Advance registration, at volunteer.solveoregon.org/oregon-spring, is not required but it is highly recommended to guarantee a spot. Volunteers 17 and under must be accompanied by an authorized adult.
