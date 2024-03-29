The Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour, presented by Adventures Without Limits, is returning to Portland for three nights only at Revolution Hall, Thursday, April 18-Saturday, April 20. The festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world, with stops in more than 40 countries across the globe. This year’s tour features a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental and adventure films from the festival.
Travel to stunning landscapes and remote cultures, up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports in the award-winning films and audience favorites that were chosen from the 400+ films that were entered. Each of the three nights offers a unique film line-up. Doors open nightly at 6 pm for the 7 pm shows. All shows will feature open captions, along with ASL interpreters and live audio description. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., is ADA accessible. Visit awloutdoors.org/banff for tickets ($20).
Banff Film Festival
