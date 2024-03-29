Just in time for spring, Red Yarn joins kindie buddy Kelli Welli to bring something a little different in the realm of kids’ independent music: a duet between a dandelion and a daffodil. The song, written by Welli and produced by Bryan Daste, is all about love and admiration, paying homage to the unsung patience and persistence of flowers in nature and anticipation of the coming joy that springtime can bring.
Welli says, “I was so grateful when Red Yarn agreed to sing this song with me. It’s not an easy one! But he brought that warm quality I’d envisioned as the voice of our dandelion. Not sure if he’s played the part of a dandelion before…but he did great!”
Releasing alongside the song is a fun and funky music video. Creative powerhouse Dave Gulick flexes his animation and video creation talents to bring the artwork of artist and muralist Maddo Hughes to life. Visit kelliwellikids.com for both the song and music video.
My Darling Daffodil
