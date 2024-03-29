Brazil Rhythms

The Concerts at Lincoln Street Methodist Church, 5145 SE Lincoln St., hosts Duo Violão Brasil Plus One Tuesday, April 23, 7-9 pm. The ensemble navigates 20th century Brazilian popular music, emphasizing Brazil’s first original music genre, choro, while also showcasing original works and inventive arrangements.
The ensemble started with Rio de Janeiro-based guitarists, Rogério Souza and Edinho Gerber, and the desire to explore and expand the musical possibilities of playing two violões (Brazilian guitars). When they met percussionist Ami Molinelli, the musical connection was immediate and Duo Violão Brasil Plus One was born.
Visit duoviolaobrasil.com/calendar to purchase tickets (suggested $15 donation).
