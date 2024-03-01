Last year the Oregon legislature established the Oregon Kids’ Credit, a refundable tax credit available to families making $30,000 or less annually and raising a child under six years old. Receiving nearly unanimous support from both the House and Senate, the tax credit stands to benefit nearly 55,000 children across the state. A family can claim the tax credit for every child that meets the age requirement, up to five children.
“This tax credit is designed to help the most vulnerable families in our state stay afloat, providing extra cash needed to raise their kids,” said Tyler Mac Innis, a Policy Analyst with the Oregon Center for Public Policy. “But to get the credit, families need to file a tax return.” The Oregon Kids’ Credit is worth up to $1,000 per qualifying child for taxes filed by Monday, April 15.
Families meeting the income requirement are also likely to qualify for the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit, as well as the Working Family Household and Dependent Care Credit.
Those who need help filing a tax return may be able to access free tax preparation services from a trusted tax preparation program. Visit the Oregon Department of Revenue’s resource page, bit.ly/49aQr8K, call 211, text your zip code to 898211 or email help@211info.org for more.
Oregon Kids’ Tax Credit
Last year the Oregon legislature established the Oregon Kids’ Credit, a refundable tax credit available to families making $30,000 or less annually and raising a child under six years old. Receiving nearly unanimous support from both the House and Senate, the tax credit stands to benefit nearly 55,000 children across the state. A family can claim the tax credit for every child that meets the age requirement, up to five children.