Portland Arts Tax Deadline

The Portland Arts Education and Access Income Tax (Arts Tax) is due by Monday, April 15. The tax funds art and music education in public elementary schools and increases access to arts programs and performance for Portlanders citywide. Six public school districts in the city of Portland (Centennial, David Douglas, Parkrose, Portland Public, Reynolds and Riverdale) receive at least one visual art, music, drama or dance teacher for every 500 students. The remaining funds are distributed through grants to arts organizations which increase arts access to underserved communities.
Since 2012 when the tax was approved by voters, $124 million has been collected for school districts and arts organizations. The annual income tax is $35 per adult for each Portland resident age 18 and older that earns income above the federal poverty level and has $1,000 or more income.
The city of Portland sends filing reminders to all Portland households mid-March. Even if you have already paid the Arts Tax, reminders will be sent in case others in your household still need to file or there are new residents at the location.
Due at the same time as federal tax returns, there is no extension to file or pay the Arts Tax. Filing and payment can be done online at portland.gov/revenue/pay-arts-tax, by mail or in person. Filing is required even if you do not owe the tax and requires only your name, address, email address, full Social Security number and your year of birth.
Those who fail to pay the Arts Tax by April 15 will be assessed a $15 penalty on April 16. An additional $20 penalty will be assessed if the tax is unpaid six months or more after the due date.
