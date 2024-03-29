Respiratory Virus Guidance Issued

Each year, respiratory viruses are responsible for millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths in the US. In addition to the virus that causes COVID-19, there are many other types of respiratory viruses, including flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Both the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) endorse updated recommendations for limiting the spread of these viruses.
“This updated guidance represents a milestone in bringing a range of respiratory viruses under a single set of recommendations for preventing transmission in communities, and it aligns with changes made in Oregon in May 2023,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “Oregon fully supports this approach for lowering health risks posed by these viruses. While many are ready to move on from any discussion of COVID-19, respiratory viruses are still impacting many of us. If we all take these steps, we can help to keep our loved ones healthy.”
The updated guidance advises people with respiratory symptoms to stay home until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, and their symptoms are improving. They also urge people to protect those around them—older adults, young children and people with weakened immune systems, with disabilities or who are pregnant—by taking additional precautions for the next five days to curb disease spread. Those precautions include wearing a well-fitting mask; taking steps for cleaner air, such as opening windows, using air purifiers and gathering outdoors; keeping a distance from others; enhancing hygiene practices like washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes; and getting tested to inform your actions to prevent the spread to others.
Additionally, it is recommended that people stay up to date with immunizations. For most people that means getting a current flu and COVID-19 vaccine. Adults 60+ should talk to their healthcare provider about whether a RSV vaccine is right for them. To prevent severe RSV in infants, either the pregnant mother gets a RSV vaccine or the infant gets an immunization with RSV monoclonal antibody.
Respiratory Virus Guidance Issued
