Help Revise Portland’s Urban Forest Plan

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) invites community members to help update the City of Portland’s Urban Forest plan. The Bureau is leading the effort to update the plan that was last updated in 2004 and is funded by the 2020 Parks Local Option Levy.
The revision effort will set new canopy goals and guide the city so people and wildlife can enjoy the benefits of Portland’s trees for generations to come. When complete, the plan will serve as the city’s roadmap for protecting, preserving, restoring and expanding the urban forest equitably and sustainably.
Trees are part of the very fabric of our city, helping to keep Portland green and healthy. They offer shade; lower temperatures in homes and neighborhoods; provide wildlife habitat, beauty and cleaner air; and help mitigate the effects of climate change. PP&R regularly plants new trees in areas of town where the canopy is not yet as robust as others. Still, their most recent study showed Portland’s tree coverage has declined in recent years.
“Trees are vital to our city,” notes Vibrant Communities Commissioner Dan Ryan. “It’s clear how important it is to update the Urban Forest Plan. Data show that, for multiple years in a row, Portland lost tree cover equal to the size of Mt. Tabor Park. I look forward to the conclusion of this work, and to having actionable recommendations for achieving and monitoring tree-related goals for Portland.”
Portlanders have several chances to help shape the new Urban Forest Plan. PP&R wants to hear from people of diverse backgrounds. This includes those who have been involved in urban forest and environmental advocacy for a long time, and neighbors from traditionally underserved communities.
There are two ways to get involved with the plan this spring. Take the project survey, at surveymonkey.com/r/urban-forest, and share your vision, values and priorities for trees in our community. The survey will be open through Thursday, May 2. Complete the survey and enter a drawing for a gift card to Fred Meyer. Multiple people will be selected each week until the survey closes.
PP&R is also hosting an open house Wednesday, April 24, 5-7:30 pm at The Commons at McDaniel High School, 2735 NE 82nd Ave. Learn about the plan at this family-friendly event. There will be activities and opportunities to speak directly with the project team. Everyone is welcome so bring your friends and neighbors. Childcare, translation services and light refreshments will be provided.
To be added to the list to receive project updates, email belinda.judelman@portlandoregon.gov. PP&R intends to have the draft plan ready for public review by early 2025.
PP&R Arbor Day planting event. Photo credit PP&R.
2 thoughts on “Help Revise Portland’s Urban Forest Plan”
This is not an accurate description of the department.
On its surface I hope most would agree on the need to protect and preserve our natural beauty. That said, like many things in the city it is perhaps well intended but its implementation is poor and misdirected. As example, residents are responsible for “adjacent” trees on city property ie the median between homes and street yet, we pay high taxes, if you do construction there is an additional forestry tax permitting fee and the city does not in fact prune, trim or maintain any of the trees.
What this amounts to is the city keeping money, waiting for an emergency and then dumping the responsibility back onto the taxpayer.
Like many city services or lack there of, the focus needs to be redirected from philosophical to practical, and return the emphasis of concern to taxpayers, homeowners and businesses.
Hi “Homeowner,”
This article was not intended to give a profile on the department but rather to alert people to the ability to give their input on the city’s Urban Forest Plan. Since it looks like you have strong opinions, I would, as the article states, encourage you to submit your input.
Cheers,
The Southeast Examiner