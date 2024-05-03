2024 Blues Carnaval

Join Health Care for All Oregon for an unforgettable night of music and cultural fusion at the Blues Carnaval Friday, May 10 at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave.
The benefit concert is a celebration of rhythm and joy, featuring performances from the Norman Sylvester Band and Bloco Alegria’s Carnaval Party. Norman Sylvester, the “Boogie Cat,” brings his soul-stirring blues and Mardi Gras Showcase direct from Louisiana. Bloco Alegria brings an exuberant celebration of Brazilian Carnaval, complete with vibrant energy, dazzling costumes and samba beats.
Tickets at hcao.org/blues-carnaval-2024. Both general admission ($30) and VIP tickets ($100) are available for the 8 pm show. VIP tickets include a pre-show Rhythm and Rio gathering at Classic Pianos 6:30-7:30 pm with refreshments, beverages and updates on Oregon’s Road to Universal Healthcare and Oregon.
