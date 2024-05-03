The Mt. Tabor Art Walk returns for its 17th year Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. This local show and sale is a Portland favorite featuring 38 juried neighborhood artists at 25 sites in the beautiful and friendly Mt. Tabor neighborhood. Take the opportunity to see a variety of high-quality visual art and meet artists in their studios, homes and community spaces. Some of the diverse media presented include paintings, ceramics, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, book arts, fabric art, mixed media, mosaics and 3D printing.
Additional information and maps, listed by artist and by site, found at mttaborartwalk.com.
Mt. Tabor Art Walk
