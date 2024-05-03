Get in on the Love Buzz

Sidestreet Arts is all a-flutter about May’s show, Love Buzz, running Thursday, May 3-Sunday, June 2. Five very different artists have created pieces for this delightful bee-centric exhibit—painters Lea Barozzi and Jacquelin McIntyre, painter and comic book artist Bridgett Spicer, ceramicist Michelle Gallagher and functional ceramicist Brenda Scott.
Most of McIntyre’s artwork is painted with oils, but she also creates with collage and assemblage utilizing many different materials. Among these different mediums, she feels that collage is the most expressive medium, helping her find balance and order in each painting. Her favorite subject matter is nature and she is particularly fascinated by the forms, colors and uniqueness of flowers whether they are living or wilting to their final beauty.
Scott grew up in the north woods of Wisconsin and came to Oregon in 2005. Her interest in art started at an early age by drawing on her mother’s walls (something her mom is still mad at her for) and found an instant love in the process and medium of clay. Most of her work is functional and should be used daily. A morning cup of coffee can be elevated by enjoying the time with one of her artful, handmade mugs.
Spicer enjoys working in a variety of mediums: pen and ink, acrylic paint, collage and digital illustration. Most of all she enjoys a mixed media situation, or what she calls “art mélange.” She is also the creator of “Auntie Beeswax,” which appears in the Willamette Week, and makes cartoon art and merchandise.
Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., is open Thursday-Sunday 12-5 pm and online at sidestreetarts.com.
Top image: “One Pound of Honey” by McIntyre.