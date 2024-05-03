Abortion Access Website Launched

The Reproductive Health Program at Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has launched a new website that makes it easier for people to seek abortion care information and services. Although the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, abortion remains legal and protected in Oregon. Anyone who comes to Oregon for an abortion has the legal and protected right to that service, not just Oregon residents.
The Abortion Access in Oregon website (oregon.gov/abortion) includes pages and links with current and accurate information about accessing abortion services including different types of abortion services; legal rights and privacy; a list of abortion providers in Oregon; resources for accessing abortion services outside of Oregon; different options to help cover the cost of abortion services; and abortion support, including resources for travel and emotional support.
“As challenges to women’s reproductive freedom mount across the country, OHA remains staunchly committed to protecting access to a full range of reproductive health care—including and especially abortion, fertility services and contraception—for all those who live in and visit our state,” said OHA Director Dr. Sejal Hathi. “The foundation of access is knowledge: of your rights, of available services, of the nuts and bolts of obtaining care. This website takes us one step closer to sharing that knowledge, and enabling greater access to protected care.”
The Abortion Access in Oregon website was created in collaboration with community, clinical and state partners to ensure the information it contains is relevant to and accessible for people seeking abortion care in Oregon. OHA’s Reproductive Health Program, based at the state Public Health Division, has asked community, clinical and state partners to share the website link with their colleagues and staffs, as well as with community members and patients they serve.
