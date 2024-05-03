The Bureau of Development Services (BDS) is proposing changes to fees for its various services. Fees are set to cover the costs of providing services and 97 percent of the bureau’s revenues are derived from fees.
BDS faces increased costs for labor as well as materials and services during the fiscal year that begins July 1. Most fees are proposed to increase by eight percent. Fees for a few programs, such as Field Issuance Remodel and Accessory Short-term Rentals, are proposed to increase by more than eight percent.
The proposed fee increases are intended to recover current and past inflationary cost increases and help maintain service delivery. Changes in these fees are subject to review and approval by Portland City Council.
BDS also provides permitting and land use review services for properties in some unincorporated areas of Multnomah County, and those fees are subject to review and approval by the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners.
Portland City Council will consider the proposed fee increases in a public hearing Wednesday, May 15. Interested individuals may provide testimony at this hearing, either virtually or in person (details at portland.gov/council-clerk/engage-council). City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the fee increases Wednesday, May 22.
The Multnomah County Board of Commissions will likely consider and vote on the proposed fee increases for properties in unincorporated areas in June, the date of which has not been determined. Visit for the date of upcoming Board meetings and how to submit comment, in person or virtually.
For complete details on the proposed changes, visit to review the fee schedules.
BDS Proposed Fee Changes
