ADX, a local creative maker space and collaborative art hub located in Portland’s Central Eastside, is celebrating their 13th anniversary and the opening of Summer Skate Deck Show Friday, June 7, 5-9 pm. The show is an annual tradition and will feature over 90 original skate decks and artists from Portland and beyond.
In addition to original art for sale, there will be live music from Megan Diana, a pop-up from Lil’ America Food Cart, beverages from Rogue Brewing and Bauman’s cider, live art and local artist vendors. Join in the celebration of ADX at 417 SE 11th Ave.
ADX’s 13th Anniversary
