Business Association Notes – June 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The Business Association held its 46th Annual Meeting in May. Jacob Loeb, Editor of the Montavilla News, (montavillanews.net) was elected Board President. Other officers are Nancy Chapin of TSG Services, VP; Ben Fisher of Foodi-Menus, Secretary; and Lura Frazey of EasyeOffice, Treasurer.
The Avenue will kick off the Album of Roses online photography event, Thursday, June 20. Presented by the 82nd Avenue Business Association and the 82 Roses Community Enrichment Coalition, watch for details on the respective websites, 82ndaveba.com and 82RosesCEC.com, on or after June 20.
Belmont Area Business Association
By Blake Armstrong
The Belmont Area Business Association (BABA) is pleased to announce that our end of summer event, the 2024 Belmont Street Fair, is accepting applications for vendors, sponsors and performers! The annual event takes place in September and is one of the largest attended street fairs in Portland with fun for everyone.
For street fair and membership information, please follow our Instagram account, @belmontdistrict and visit our website, belmontdistrict.org.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
June is a month of celebrations! In addition to celebrating the fathers in your life Sunday, June 16, there is the Pride Parade and Festival Saturday, June 15 and the importance of Juneteenth being honored Wednesday, June 19. The Hawthorne District honors and appreciates our businesses, staff and community members celebrating any and all of these special acknowledgements.
The Boulevard businesses, local small businesses, non-profits and musicians, are also preparing for our 41st Annual Hawthorne Street Fair Sunday, August 25, 11-5 pm. For questions or to get involved, email administrator@hawthorneblvd.com.