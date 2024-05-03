DeNicola’s Italian Restaurant, 3520 SE Powell Blvd., holds a music-filled fundraiser for local non-profit Artichoke Community Music Tuesday, May 14, 6-8 pm. The organization is dedicated to building community by creating an environment that preserves and enriches the acoustic and folk music tradition. They are a venue, school and community with an active outreach program for underserved populations.
The night features The Fabulous Deck Boys and their original, unpredictable alt rock country blues. Admission is free. DeNicola’s will donate a portion of the evening’s food and drink sales to support Artichoke’s work.
Artichoke Fundraiser
