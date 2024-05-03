Fuse Theatre Ensemble presents the world premiere production of Blonde on a Bum Trip by Mikki Gillette Thursday, May 16-Sunday, June 9 at Reed College. The play follows pioneering trans actresses Holly Woodlawn, Candy Darling and Jackie Curtis as they claw their way from off-off-Broadway to experimental theatre to underground film stardom in Andy Warhol’s factory scene. Ambition, pettiness and envy swirl as the limelight threatens to undo the trio’s deep bonds in this backstage comedy.
The cast is composed of Ruby Welch (Candy Darling), Juliet Myan (Holly Woodlawn), Riley McCarthy (Jackie Curtis), Heath Hyun (multiple roles) and Cosmo Reynolds (multiple roles). Playwright Mikki Gillette is an award-winning trans woman who was named one of Portland’s 25 Most Influential Artists by Willamette Week.
Performances take place Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 pm and Sundays, 3 pm at Reed College Black Box Theatre in the performing arts building, 3017 SE Woodstock Blvd. Tickets, available at fusetheatreensemble.com/blonde, are “give as you’re able” with a $25 suggested donation.
Blonde on a Bum Trip
