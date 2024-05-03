SE Uplift has two candidate mixers planned for this month to allow residents in the district to mingle with candidates who are running for the mayoral and city council races that will be on November’s ballot.
First up is a Mayoral Mixer Thursday, May 17, 4-7 pm at The Laurelhurst Club, 3721 SE Ankeny. The event is hosted by Neighbors West/NW and SE Uplift Neighborhood Coalition, emceed by Poison Waters, and will feature candidates vying to be Portland’s next mayor.
The following Thursday, May 23, is a SE Uplift open house and City Council District 3 Candidate Mixer, 6-8 pm. Join neighbors from throughout the district at a fun and informal event to mingle with candidates running for City Council in District 3. In addition, take a look at the climate-friendly renovations SE Uplift has made to their headquarters, a hub for civic engagement and community gatherings in District 3, at 3534 SE Main St.
Registration and additional information for these, and other SE Uplift events, can be found at seuplift.org/events.
November Ballot Candidate Mixers in May
