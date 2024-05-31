June shows at Alberta Rose Theatre include local and regional comedians, a tribute to Dolly Parton, Alicia Witt’s piano-driven music and more. Thursday, June 20 join host Emily Hemson and some of Portland’s best local and regional stand up comedians for a night of comedy, prizes and a guaranteed great time. Doors open at 7 pm for the 8 pm, 21+ show.
Siren Nation presents the 18th Annual Dolly Hoot, a tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Saturday, June 22. Portland’s finest musicians pay tribute to the queen of country music, musical icon and one of the country music’s most prolific songwriters. The show consistently proves to be a fun night of local ladies singing their hearts out for the love of Ms. Parton, arguably the most successful female country singer of all time. Doors open for 7 pm for the 8 pm show. Minors are allowed with parent/guardian.
For the final night of June, actor and Billboard Top 30 charting singer-songwriter Alicia Witt comes to the stage. She has played her piano-driven pop-rock music all over the world, including at the renowned Grand Ole Opry. In addition to the 7 pm show, there is also a pre-show meet and greet at 5 pm with Witt. Tickets for the pre-show are separate from show tickets. Minors are allowed with parent/guardian.
For a full line up of June’s offerings at Alberta Rose, additional show information and to purchase tickets, visit albertarosetheatre.com.
Comedy and More at Alberta Rose
June shows at Alberta Rose Theatre include local and regional comedians, a tribute to Dolly Parton, Alicia Witt’s piano-driven music and more. Thursday, June 20 join host Emily Hemson and some of Portland’s best local and regional stand up comedians for a night of comedy, prizes and a guaranteed great time. Doors open at 7 pm for the 8 pm, 21+ show.