Leach Botanical Garden is putting the word out for artists interested in engaging their creativity to transform a six inch square canvas into a work of art to benefit their operation, which is celebrating 40 years of being open to the public through a partnership with Portland Parks & Recreation. The created works of art will be sold for $40 during their August fundraising event.
Interested individuals should email development@leachgarden.org to reserve their canvas (one per person), which will be available for pick up June 11-14. There will be a plein air art making day at the Garden Tuesday, June 16 where people can bring their art materials, chair and easel (as needed) to take in inspiration. Completed works of art are to be returned to the Garden Tuesday, August 13, 10 am-6 pm.
Ideas for artwork themes include plants from the Leach collection, views of their historic buildings and local wildlife (like deer, raccoons, bunnies, hummingbirds, banana slugs, salamanders, etc.). The Garden hopes the created artworks will be inspired by the experiences people have had during their visits there.
A variety of mediums will be accepted including collage, painting, photography, mixed media and pastel. No heavy attached items or 3-D material that extends beyond more than half an inch off the canvas surface will be allowed. Additionally, artwork that includes profanity, violent or explicit content will not be accepted.
Leach Botanical Garden Call for Artists
